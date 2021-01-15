UPDATE: Employees of Va. Supreme Court building allowed to re-enter after K-9 sweep for possible bomb

Employees of the Virginia Supreme Court are being allowed to re-enter the building after authorities conducted a sweep of the courthouse with K-9 units.

The sweep was completed about 2:30 p.m., about one hour after Capitol Police evacuated the building on North Ninth Street after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat.

In a posting on Twitter, Capitol Police said their investigation of the threat is ongoing.

Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka said in an email that a Virginia Supreme Court employee received a phone call about 1:15 p.m. from someone referencing a possible bomb in the building.

Capitol Police cleared the workers and K-9 teams checked the building. Once they completed their search, the building was cleared for re-entry about 2:30, Macenka said.