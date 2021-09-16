UPDATE: Flash flooding briefly shuts down interstate in Richmond; firefighters respond to at least 8 high water calls

Flash flooding led to a flurry of high-water rescues in Richmond on Thursday afternoon and briefly shut down the interstate.

At 3:54 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said all lanes of Interstate 95/64 at the Belvidere Street exit were closed and motorists should expect delays. Thirty minutes later, one lane had reopened in each direction, but 4-mile backups remained.

By 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened and traffic was flowing.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Richmond, Laurel, Lakeside, Tuckahoe, Glen Allen, eastern Henrico County and the Mechanicsville area. A slow-moving storm dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to eight high-water calls during that hour. There was also a report of water flowing into buildings at the intersection of Grace and Harrison streets.

Virginia Commonwealth University sent an alert at 3:34 p.m. saying VCU police were on the scene and people should avoid the area. Video on social media showed water covering Grace Street.