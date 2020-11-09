UPDATE: Four COVID-19 cases linked to Richmond Office of General Registrar; Stoney isolating

Three employees of the Richmond office responsible for overseeing elections have tested positive for COVID-19, General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter said Monday.
A fourth person - a staffer on Mayor Levar Stoney's re-election campaign - also tested positive after interacting with an employee of the registrar's office. Stoney said in a statement Monday afternoon that he and others in the mayor's office were in isolation while the Richmond City Health District worked to determine who had been exposed.
"My staff and I are well prepared to serve the residents of Richmond from home. It's the safe, responsible thing to do while the [health district] traces possible exposures stemming from the Registrar's Office," Stoney said in a statement.
The positive cases, the first of which was discovered Friday, forced approximately 15 employees of the registrar's office into quarantine, Showalter said. Some provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee votes cast in last week's general election remained unprocessed. However, she said her office was still on track to deliver final results tomorrow.
“We expect the election figures from Tuesday will be finalized by tomorrow, and we’ll have final figures on those [races] at that time,” Showalter said at a news conference outside of the registrar's Laburnum Avenue office.
After releasing results Tuesday, Showalter said her office would still have roughly 975 provisional ballots to process. She said she had requested assistance from the Virginia Department of Elections to accomplish the task, and she aims to complete that work by week’s end, with those results certified at a later date. Those likely wouldn't affect the winner of any local races, she said.
While the outcome of most local races is clear, some have close margins.
In the 8th District City Council race, Councilwoman Reva Trammell and challenger Amy Wentz are separated by about 475 votes. Showalter acknowledged there were some discrepancies with certain precinct-level results in the 8th District, but she did not elaborate.
The unofficial count on the city's website shows Katherine Jordan edging out Tavarris Spinks in the 2nd District City Council race, by 200 votes.
In the 6th District Richmond School Board race, Shonda Harris-Muhammed has claimed victory, but two other candidates – Timika Vincent and Lynette Plummer – trail closely behind.
