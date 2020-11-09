UPDATE: Four COVID-19 cases linked to Richmond Office of General Registrar; Stoney isolating

Three employees of the Richmond office responsible for overseeing elections have tested positive for COVID-19, General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter said Monday.

A fourth person - a staffer on Mayor Levar Stoney's re-election campaign - also tested positive after interacting with an employee of the registrar's office. Stoney said in a statement Monday afternoon that he and others in the mayor's office were in isolation while the Richmond City Health District worked to determine who had been exposed.

"My staff and I are well prepared to serve the residents of Richmond from home. It's the safe, responsible thing to do while the [health district] traces possible exposures stemming from the Registrar's Office," Stoney said in a statement.

The positive cases, the first of which was discovered Friday, forced approximately 15 employees of the registrar's office into quarantine, Showalter said. Some provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee votes cast in last week's general election remained unprocessed. However, she said her office was still on track to deliver final results tomorrow.

“We expect the election figures from Tuesday will be finalized by tomorrow, and we’ll have final figures on those [races] at that time,” Showalter said at a news conference outside of the registrar's Laburnum Avenue office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}