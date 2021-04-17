UPDATE: Fourth child and second adult have died from injuries suffered in Chesterfield house fire

The death toll from Friday's house fire in northern Chesterfield County has risen to six, the county’s fire chief said Saturday afternoon.

Edward L. Senter Jr. said two additional victims had died - a child and a woman.

The fire early Friday in the 9900 block of Glass Road has now claimed the lives of two woman and four children, ranging in age from 2 to 12, Senter said. Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

Chesterfield’s Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the single-family home early Friday just after midnight. The home is in the Mayfair Estates subdivision off of Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office was notified of the death of the fourth child late Friday night, according to Senter. Then on Saturday, the office was notified that a second woman had died, Senter said.

There were a total of nine family members inside the home at the time of the fire, Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey confirmed Saturday. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and eight others were taken to hospitals.

Of those eight, five have died.