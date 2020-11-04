UPDATE: Freitas leads Spanberger by 712 votes with 35,000 early votes out in Spotsylvania

The Richmond suburbs carried Spanberger to an upset victory two years ago over U.S. Rep. David Brat, a Henrico Republican. She was counting on them again in her race against Freitas while trying to improve her margins in more rural parts of the district, including Spotsylvania and Culpeper.

Spanberger and Freitas are both 41 years old with national security backgrounds, but they shared little else in common in a hard-fought election that was fueled by enormous amounts of campaign spending, including nearly $13.2 million by independent organizations.

Freitas, in his third term in the House of Delegates, benefited from $8.2 million in independent expenditures aimed primarily at discrediting Spanberger. The spending was led by Club for Growth Action, a super PAC that poured money into television ads against the first-term congresswoman, and Americans for Prosperity, which paid for door-to-door canvassing as an advantage against Democrats who generally tried to avoid it because of the public health emergency.

But Spanberger said her campaign “phone banked like we have never phone banked before.” She also raised $7.9 million for her campaign, compared to about $3.2 million for Freitas, and had almost three times as much cash on hand in mid-October.