UPDATE: Gunshot was reportedly heard before multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Henrico that killed 4 people

The Virginia State Police said Wednesday they are investigating a report of a gunshot heard just prior to the early morning, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County that claimed four lives and left three others seriously injured.

The state police also said that two firearms were recovered at the scene of the crash that happened at the Route 301 overpass shortly before 2 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north and ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail in the median, police said.

The Impala traveled through the median into the southbound lanes and hit a 2020 Tesla. The crash impact caused the Tesla to strike an unoccupied 1999 Ford van that was parked in the far right, southbound lane. The van was part of a highway work zone in the southbound travel lanes of I-95.

The Impala came to rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of I-95. Its driver and four passengers were ejected. Four of them died at the scene and one is being treated at the VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, said the state police.