UPDATE: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond schools closed Wednesday; Chesterfield opening two hours late

Caroline: Closed Wednesday
Chesterfield: Two-hour delay Wednesday
Dinwiddie: Two-hour delay Wednesday
Goochland: Closed Wednesday
Hanover: Closed Wednesday
Henrico: Closed Wednesday
Hopewell: Transportation to governor schools, regional schools, and private day schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for those schools that are open.
King William: Closed Wednesday
Powhatan: Closed Wednesday
Richmond: Closed Wednesday
Spotsylvania: Closed Wednesday
