UPDATE: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond schools closed Wednesday; Chesterfield opening two hours late
PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Caroline: Closed Wednesday

Chesterfield: Two-hour delay Wednesday

Dinwiddie: Two-hour delay Wednesday

Goochland: Closed Wednesday

Hanover: Closed Wednesday

Henrico: Closed Wednesday

Hopewell: Transportation to governor schools, regional schools, and private day schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for those schools that are open.

King William: Closed Wednesday

Louisa: Closed Wednesday

Powhatan: Closed Wednesday

Richmond: Closed Wednesday

Spotsylvania: Closed Wednesday

