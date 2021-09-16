 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: I-95/64 reopens after flash flooding closed all lanes in Richmond
0 Comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: I-95/64 reopens after flash flooding closed all lanes in Richmond

  • 0

Flash flooding led to a flurry of high water rescues in Richmond on Thursday afternoon and briefly shut down Interstate 95/64 in both directions. 

At 3:54 p.m., VDOT said all lanes of the interstate at the Belvidere Street exit were closed and motorists should expect delays. Thirty minutes later one lane had reopened in each direction but 4-mile backups remained. 

By 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened and traffic was flowing again. 

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warning for Richmond, Laurel, Lakeside, Tuckahoe and Glen Allen until 6 p.m.

Eastern Henrico County and the Mechanicsville area are also under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.

A slow-moving storm dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to 8 high water calls in less than an hour.

There was also a report of water flowing into buildings at the intersection of Grace and Harrison streets. VCU sent an alert at 3:34 p.m. saying VCU police were on the scene and people should avoid the area. Video on social media showed water covering Grace Street.

At 4:40 p.m., VCU announced that in-person classes on the Monroe Park Campus were cancelled for the rest of the day. Online and MCV classes would be held as scheduled.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News