UPDATE: I-95/64 reopens after flash flooding closed all lanes in Richmond

Flash flooding led to a flurry of high water rescues in Richmond on Thursday afternoon and briefly shut down Interstate 95/64 in both directions.
At 3:54 p.m., VDOT said all lanes of the interstate at the Belvidere Street exit were closed and motorists should expect delays. Thirty minutes later one lane had reopened in each direction but 4-mile backups remained.
By 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened and traffic was flowing again.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warning for Richmond, Laurel, Lakeside, Tuckahoe and Glen Allen until 6 p.m.
Eastern Henrico County and the Mechanicsville area are also under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.
A slow-moving storm dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour.
The Richmond Fire Department responded to 8 high water calls in less than an hour.
Grace St pic.twitter.com/Z1tcdzLxDt— Bilāl Al-Quraish (@al_quraiish) September 16, 2021
There was also a report of water flowing into buildings at the intersection of Grace and Harrison streets. VCU sent an alert at 3:34 p.m. saying VCU police were on the scene and people should avoid the area. Video on social media showed water covering Grace Street.
At 4:40 p.m., VCU announced that in-person classes on the Monroe Park Campus were cancelled for the rest of the day. Online and MCV classes would be held as scheduled.