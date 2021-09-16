UPDATE: I-95/64 reopens after flash flooding closed all lanes in Richmond

Flash flooding led to a flurry of high water rescues in Richmond on Thursday afternoon and briefly shut down Interstate 95/64 in both directions.

At 3:54 p.m., VDOT said all lanes of the interstate at the Belvidere Street exit were closed and motorists should expect delays. Thirty minutes later one lane had reopened in each direction but 4-mile backups remained.

By 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened and traffic was flowing again.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warning for Richmond, Laurel, Lakeside, Tuckahoe and Glen Allen until 6 p.m.

Eastern Henrico County and the Mechanicsville area are also under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.

A slow-moving storm dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to 8 high water calls in less than an hour.

There was also a report of water flowing into buildings at the intersection of Grace and Harrison streets. VCU sent an alert at 3:34 p.m. saying VCU police were on the scene and people should avoid the area. Video on social media showed water covering Grace Street.