Update: I-95 backup in Chesterfield clear after 8-mile delay

VDOT Officials have given the all-clear after responding to a crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield. Motorists headed northbound were backed up eight miles near mile marker 61 for several hours.

The crash occurred sometime around 3 p.m. near the Route 10 exit, according to VDOT officials.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed. The south left shoulder also closed. VDOT gave the all-clear around 4:25 p.m., according to a news release. No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.