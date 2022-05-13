 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Update: I-95 backup in Chesterfield clear after 8-mile delay

  • 0
Traffic meta

VDOT Officials have given the all-clear after responding to a crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield. Motorists headed northbound were backed up eight miles near mile marker 61 for several hours.

The crash occurred sometime around 3 p.m. near the Route 10 exit, according to VDOT officials.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed. The south left shoulder also closed. VDOT gave the all-clear around 4:25 p.m., according to a news release. No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident. 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID will likely become a season illness, says experts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News