Update: I-95, Belvidere St. closed after truck overturns, driver dies

Crews were expected to work overnight completing emergency pavement work after a fiery truck crash Wednesday on Interstate 95 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

Richmond police were dispatched to the Belvidere Street and Interstate 64/Interstate 95 interchange at about 12:04 p.m. to help state police and fire crews with an overturned septic truck. Northbound and southbound lanes were closed as the fire was put out and debris was removed.

A 2020 Cascadia Freightliner, whose load of I-beams was too high, struck the Belvidere Road overpass at a high rate of speed. The I-beam then struck the septic truck, causing an explosion and the vehicle to overturn and become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the septic truck, Brent Szarzynski, 36, of Chesterfield, died on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.