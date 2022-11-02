 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: I-95, Belvidere Street closed after truck overturns

All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Richmond due to an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Richmond police in a statement said officers were called to the Belvidere Street and I-64/I-95 interchange at about 12:04 p.m. 

Vehicles are being detoured off the interstate. 

Belvidere Street will remain closed between Leigh and Mitchell streets and the interchange with I-64/I-95 will remain closed until the collision is cleared and the overpass is inspected, police said. 

Motorists are being told to expect expect delays and find alternate routes.

