Update: I-95, Belvidere Street closed after truck overturns

All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Richmond due to an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Richmond police in a statement said officers were called to the Belvidere Street and I-64/I-95 interchange at about 12:04 p.m.

Vehicles are being detoured off the interstate.

Belvidere Street will remain closed between Leigh and Mitchell streets and the interchange with I-64/I-95 will remain closed until the collision is cleared and the overpass is inspected, police said.