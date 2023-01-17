 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: I-95 lane reopens after vehicle fire

Sean McGoey covered a wide range of stories in his first year at the Times-Dispatch. In this A1 Extra, he shares some of the more memorable ones. A1 Extra is presented by Westminster Canterbury.

Update: All lanes have now reopened. 

A vehicle fire has shut down the right lane of Interstate 95 near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit in Richmond. 

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the closure just before 5 p.m. There was a four-mile back-up, VDOT said. 

