Update: I-95 lane reopens after vehicle fire

Update: All lanes have now reopened.
A vehicle fire has shut down the right lane of Interstate 95 near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit in Richmond.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the closure just before 5 p.m. There was a four-mile back-up, VDOT said.
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 498 count sites in Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project
here.
Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.
Canva
#50. Eastern Phoebe
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 1.05
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 41%
--- #2. South Carolina: 26%
--- #3. Louisiana: 23%
--- #4. Florida: 17%
--- #5. North Carolina: 11%
Canva
#49. Field Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 1.9
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 9%
--- #2. Tennessee: 7%
--- #3. South Carolina: 5%
--- #4. Texas: 4%
--- #5. Nebraska: 3%
Canva
#48. American Tree Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 2.49
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wisconsin: 32%
--- #2. South Dakota: 24%
--- #2. Michigan: 24%
--- #4. Vermont: 23%
--- #5. New York: 20%
Canva
#47. Cedar Waxwing
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 5.2
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Texas: 16%
--- #2. Mississippi: 9%
--- #2. Idaho: 9%
--- #4. South Carolina: 8%
--- #5. North Carolina: 7%
Canva
#46. Sharp-shinned Hawk
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Idaho: 16%
--- #2. Missouri: 7%
--- #2. Kansas: 7%
--- #2. Utah: 7%
--- #5. Connecticut: 6%
Canva
#45. Red-headed Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%
- Average group size: 1.23
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Iowa: 9%
--- #1. Mississippi: 9%
--- #3. Kentucky: 6%
--- #4. Tennessee: 5%
--- #4. Kansas: 5%
Canva
#44. Pine Siskin
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%
- Average group size: 1.45
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Mexico: 39%
--- #2. Colorado: 16%
--- #3. Arizona: 15%
--- #4. Maine: 14%
--- #5. Alabama: 10%
Canva
#43. White-crowned Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
- Average group size: 1.75
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 73%
--- #2. California: 69%
--- #3. Arizona: 59%
--- #4. New Mexico: 31%
--- #5. Washington: 20%
Canva
#42. Brown Creeper
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 17%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 12%
--- #3. Maine: 11%
--- #4. Indiana: 10%
--- #5. Maryland: 8%
Canva
#41. Brown-headed Nuthatch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%
- Average group size: 1.31
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 55%
--- #2. North Carolina: 39%
--- #3. South Carolina: 25%
--- #4. Alabama: 13%
--- #5. Mississippi: 9%
Canva
#40. Cooper's Hawk
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 33%
--- #2. Arizona: 24%
--- #3. Kentucky: 21%
--- #4. New Jersey: 20%
--- #5. Illinois: 17%
Canva
#39. Red-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
- Average group size: 1.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 71%
--- #2. Alaska: 61%
--- #3. Washington: 50%
--- #4. Wisconsin: 48%
--- #4. Michigan: 48%
Canva
#38. Black-capped Chickadee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
- Average group size: 2.15
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 98%
--- #2. Maine: 96%
--- #2. Massachusetts: 96%
--- #4. Minnesota: 95%
--- #4. Connecticut: 95%
Canva
#37. Red-shouldered Hawk
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%
- Average group size: 1.06
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 11%
--- #2. Maryland: 9%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 9%
--- #4. North Carolina: 8%
--- #4. Virginia: 8%
Canva
#36. Brown Thrasher
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 45%
--- #2. Georgia: 38%
--- #3. South Carolina: 31%
--- #4. Alabama: 30%
--- #5. North Carolina: 26%
Canva
#35. Ruby-crowned Kinglet
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.06
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 47%
--- #2. South Carolina: 37%
--- #3. Mississippi: 36%
--- #4. Alabama: 33%
--- #5. North Carolina: 32%
Canva
#34. Eastern Towhee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.24
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Tennessee: 37%
--- #2. North Carolina: 34%
--- #3. Georgia: 32%
--- #4. Alabama: 25%
--- #5. Mississippi: 18%
Canva
#33. Chipping Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.91
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 58%
--- #2. Mississippi: 55%
--- #2. South Carolina: 55%
--- #4. North Carolina: 34%
--- #5. Alabama: 33%
Canva
#31. Common Grackle
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%
- Average group size: 3.38
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 29%
--- #2. New Jersey: 27%
--- #3. Delaware: 22%
--- #4. Arkansas: 21%
--- #5. Tennessee: 16%
Canva
#30. Brown-headed Cowbird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 11%
- Average group size: 3.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Alabama: 23%
--- #2. Ohio: 15%
--- #3. Tennessee: 14%
--- #3. Florida: 14%
--- #3. Delaware: 14%
Canva
#29. Hermit Thrush
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%
- Average group size: 1.01
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 18%
--- #2. California: 17%
--- #3. Georgia: 15%
--- #4. Virginia: 13%
--- #5. Alabama: 8%
Canva
#28. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
- Average group size: 1.1
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 18%
--- #1. Oklahoma: 18%
--- #3. Georgia: 15%
--- #4. Virginia: 14%
--- #5. Tennessee: 13%
Canva
#27. Pine Warbler
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
- Average group size: 1.23
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 62%
--- #2. South Carolina: 54%
--- #3. North Carolina: 45%
--- #4. Alabama: 35%
--- #5. Florida: 33%
Canva
#26. Red-winged Blackbird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
- Average group size: 3.22
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 35%
--- #2. Mississippi: 27%
--- #3. Colorado: 23%
--- #4. Texas: 20%
--- #5. Utah: 19%
Canva
#25. Purple Finch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 17%
- Average group size: 2.25
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 27%
--- #2. Arkansas: 25%
--- #2. Georgia: 25%
--- #4. Missouri: 23%
--- #5. North Carolina: 22%
Canva
#24. Yellow-rumped Warbler
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%
- Average group size: 1.45
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 60%
--- #2. Georgia: 58%
--- #3. South Carolina: 55%
--- #4. North Carolina: 46%
--- #5. Florida: 45%
Canva
#23. Northern Flicker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 21%
- Average group size: 1.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Montana: 72%
--- #2. Colorado: 67%
--- #3. Washington: 65%
--- #4. Oregon: 62%
--- #5. Nevada: 53%
Canva
#22. Hairy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 22%
- Average group size: 1.11
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 72%
--- #2. Maine: 69%
--- #3. New Hampshire: 63%
--- #4. Minnesota: 62%
--- #5. Connecticut: 61%
Canva
#21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 25%
- Average group size: 1.8
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 49%
--- #2. Missouri: 35%
--- #3. Pennsylvania: 29%
--- #4. Virginia: 25%
--- #5. Ohio: 23%
Canva
#20. American Robin
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 29%
- Average group size: 2.54
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 47%
--- #2. Tennessee: 41%
--- #2. North Carolina: 41%
--- #4. Washington: 39%
--- #4. New Mexico: 39%
Canva
#19. American Crow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 32%
- Average group size: 2.6
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 44%
--- #2. Maine: 42%
--- #2. Arkansas: 42%
--- #4. Minnesota: 38%
--- #5. Virginia: 32%
Canva
#18. Northern Mockingbird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 33%
- Average group size: 1.12
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 64%
--- #2. South Carolina: 57%
--- #3. Alabama: 53%
--- #4. Georgia: 49%
--- #5. Tennessee: 46%
Canva
#17. Song Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 33%
- Average group size: 1.34
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington: 57%
--- #2. Kentucky: 54%
--- #3. Oregon: 49%
--- #4. West Virginia: 38%
--- #4. Pennsylvania: 38%
Canva
#16. House Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 35%
- Average group size: 4.14
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Iowa: 91%
--- #2. Illinois: 87%
--- #2. Nebraska: 87%
--- #4. Indiana: 80%
--- #5. Ohio: 79%
Canva
#15. European Starling
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 39%
- Average group size: 3.85
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Indiana: 74%
--- #2. Kentucky: 69%
--- #3. Ohio: 67%
--- #4. Delaware: 64%
--- #5. Missouri: 56%
Canva
#14. Eastern Bluebird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 50%
- Average group size: 2.41
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 67%
--- #2. North Carolina: 63%
--- #3. South Carolina: 60%
--- #4. Mississippi: 55%
--- #5. Virginia: 50%
Canva
#13. Carolina Chickadee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 61%
- Average group size: 1.8
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 96%
--- #2. Alabama: 93%
--- #3. South Carolina: 92%
--- #4. Oklahoma: 85%
--- #4. Georgia: 85%
Canva
#12. American Goldfinch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 66%
- Average group size: 2.9
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 79%
--- #2. Missouri: 76%
--- #3. Wisconsin: 75%
--- #3. Arkansas: 75%
--- #5. Maine: 74%
Canva
#11. White-throated Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 68%
- Average group size: 2.74
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 79%
--- #2. Maryland: 74%
--- #3. New Jersey: 70%
--- #4. Virginia: 68%
--- #5. Delaware: 67%
Canva
#10. Blue Jay
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 69%
- Average group size: 2.19
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 87%
--- #2. Indiana: 83%
--- #3. Ohio: 82%
--- #4. Iowa: 81%
--- #5. New Jersey: 80%
Canva
#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%
- Average group size: 1.13
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 87%
--- #2. Ohio: 81%
--- #3. Connecticut: 80%
--- #4. Kentucky: 79%
--- #5. Indiana: 78%
Canva
#8. White-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%
- Average group size: 1.36
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 87%
--- #2. West Virginia: 85%
--- #3. Connecticut: 84%
--- #3. Vermont: 84%
--- #5. Massachusetts: 83%
Canva
#7. Mourning Dove
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 75%
- Average group size: 3.72
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 87%
--- #1. Kentucky: 87%
--- #3. New Jersey: 86%
--- #4. Mississippi: 82%
--- #4. Indiana: 82%
Canva
#6. Dark-eyed Junco
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 78%
- Average group size: 3.2
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 97%
--- #2. Washington: 95%
--- #2. Oregon: 95%
--- #4. Missouri: 92%
--- #4. Delaware: 92%
Canva
#5. Carolina Wren
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 79%
- Average group size: 1.3
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 84%
--- #1. South Carolina: 84%
--- #3. Georgia: 81%
--- #4. Alabama: 80%
--- #5. Virginia: 79%
Canva
#4. Downy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%
- Average group size: 1.39
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 92%
--- #2. Connecticut: 91%
--- #2. Minnesota: 91%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 90%
--- #5. Iowa: 88%
Canva
#3. House Finch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%
- Average group size: 3.55
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arizona: 91%
--- #2. Kentucky: 87%
--- #3. Colorado: 86%
--- #3. New Mexico: 86%
--- #3. Indiana: 86%
Canva
#2. Tufted Titmouse
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 88%
- Average group size: 2.05
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 100%
--- #2. Connecticut: 92%
--- #3. North Carolina: 90%
--- #3. Georgia: 90%
--- #5. Massachusetts: 89%
Canva
#1. Northern Cardinal
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 90%
- Average group size: 2.5
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Kentucky: 100%
--- #2. Arkansas: 96%
--- #2. Missouri: 96%
--- #4. Maryland: 94%
--- #5. Tennessee: 93%
Canva