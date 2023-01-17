Update: I-95 lane reopens after vehicle fire

Gun-control and gun-rights proponents rallied at the Virginia Capitol during an annual day of advocacy on Monday. Some Republicans and allied gun-rights groups hope to roll back measures enacted in recent years when Democrats were in full control of state government, including a red flag law. Many Democrats have proposed a range of bills they say will improve safety, including gun-storage measures and various limits on assault-style weapons. A wide range of measures will be debated, but lawmakers from both parties have low expectations about major legislation reaching Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk because of the divided party control of the General Assembly.