Update: Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer crash causes 7-mile backup on I-95

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover were closed following a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT officials say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-95 near mile marker 98, a half-mile north of Route 30.

As of about 1:30 p.m., there was a 4-mile backup as the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed. As of 2 p.m., the backup was more than 7 miles.

The lanes have since reopened, according to VDOT spokesperson Sara Owens. VDOT asks motorists to continue to expect residual delays in the area.