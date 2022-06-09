 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer crash causes 7-mile backup on I-95

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover were closed following a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

VDOT officials say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-95 near mile marker 98, a half-mile north of Route 30.

As of about 1:30 p.m., there was a 4-mile backup as the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed. As of 2 p.m., the backup was more than 7 miles.

The lanes have since reopened, according to VDOT spokesperson Sara Owens. VDOT asks motorists to continue to expect residual delays in the area.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

