 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Update: Lanes reopen after truck crash causes 7-mile backup on I-95

  • 0

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover were closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

VDOT officials say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-95 near mile marker 98, a half-mile north of Route 30.

As of about 1:30 p.m., there was a four-mile backup as the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. As of 2 p.mm. there was more than a seven mile back up.

The lanes have senses reopened, according to VDOT spokesperson Sara Owens. VDOT ask motorist to continue to expect residual delays in the area.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI searches Calif. home linked to Kavanaugh threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News