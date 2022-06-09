Update: Lanes reopen after truck crash causes 7-mile backup on I-95

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover were closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT officials say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-95 near mile marker 98, a half-mile north of Route 30.
As of about 1:30 p.m., there was a four-mile backup as the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. As of 2 p.mm. there was more than a seven mile back up.
The lanes have senses reopened, according to VDOT spokesperson Sara Owens. VDOT ask motorist to continue to expect residual delays in the area.
