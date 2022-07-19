Update: Mechanicsville woman dies in fatal I-95 crash

A 49-year-old Mechanicsville woman died Tuesday when her broken-down car was slammed into on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Ashland.
Virginia State Police in a statement said the car was hit by a 2015 GMC Terrain sport-utility vehicle.
The SUV’s driver, Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, Virginia, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with suspended license, police said.
Police said Braxton was traveling northbound “at a high rate of speed” and drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. He then hit a 2007 Nissan Sentra that had become disabled on the shoulder, police said.
The woman, who was inside the vehicle when it was hit, died at the scene. Police are working to notify her next of kin.
Police responded to the scene at about 12:48 p.m. and shut down northbound lanes, creating a back-up that was about six miles long at one point.
Braxton was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says northbound Interstate 95 lanes have reopened, but a six-mile backup remains.
The Virginia Department of Transportation in an update said the backup on Interstate 95 south of Ashland was six miles long as of 2:56 p.m.
"Continue to use alternate routes and expect delays until further notice," the statement said.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed about a mile south of Ashland because of a crash.
The Virginia Department of Transportation in a statement at 1:35 p.m. said there was a three-mile backup.
Lanes are closed at mile marker 91 and traffic is being diverted to Exit 89.
Motorists are being told to find other routes and expect delays.
