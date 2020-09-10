UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Chesterfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person has been taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 5:55 a.m. to a crash at the 62 mile marker of I-95, which is just south of the Rt. 288 exit.

Police said a BMW heading south ran off the left side of the highway and hit the Jersey wall dividing northbound and southbound traffic. A tractor trailer swerved to avoid the BMW, crashed through the Jersey wall and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck heading north.

Police said one person has been taken to Chippenham Hospital with minor injuries.