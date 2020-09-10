 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Chesterfield
0 comments
breaking

UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Chesterfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person has been taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 5:55 a.m. to a crash at the 62 mile marker of I-95, which is just south of the Rt. 288 exit.

Police said a BMW heading south ran off the left side of the highway and hit the Jersey wall dividing northbound and southbound traffic. A tractor trailer swerved to avoid the BMW, crashed through the Jersey wall and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck heading north. 

Police said one person has been taken to Chippenham Hospital with minor injuries.

At 9 a.m., VDOT said all lanes of I-95 north were reopened. They had been closed for several hours and there was a 4-mile backup.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News