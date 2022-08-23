Update: Police confirm 1 dead in Midlothian Turnpike crash

Chesterfield County police said one was person was killed in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning.

Police in a statement said a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike "at a high rate of speed" and came in contact with a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles went off the road and the Honda struck a utility pole and overturned, police said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The victim's name is being held until notification of the next of kin.

An occupant of the F-150 was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Updated at 9:24 a.m.

The state Department of Transportation said eastbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike near Old Hundred Road have reopened following a crash.

Westbound lanes were closed and a detour is in place.

Our earlier story ...

A crash on Tuesday morning closed all lanes of Midlothian Turnpike near Old Hundred Road.