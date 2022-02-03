UPDATE: Richmond man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed man, 61, crossing Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

Police have arrested a Richmond man in Wednesday's hit-and-run death of a man crossing Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County after tips from the public led investigators to the suspect's damaged SUV.

Once police were able to locate the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck and killed John A. Everett, 61, of the 2300 block of Phaup Street, investigators determined the vehicle was owned by Dwayne L. Robinson, 36.

After further investigation, police on Thursday charged Robinson, of the 1900 block of Powell Road, with felony hit-and-run driving.

Police said Robinson fled the scene after striking Everett, who was found lying on the right side of the 8100 block of Hull Street Road at about 6:12 a.m. He died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Everett was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle that left the scene. Evidence recovered at the site indicated the suspect vehicle was a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer with damage to the front and passenger side. The vehicle was missing a passenger-side mirror and has a black matte front bumper that is damaged.

Robinson has been released on bond from the Chesterfield Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips also can be provided through the P3 app.