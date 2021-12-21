UPDATE: Richmond officials urge caution during holidays as omicron fuels spike in COVID-19 cases

With a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant, Richmond and Health District officials urged residents to seek out booster shots and take caution this holiday season.

The omicron variant has rapidly spread throughout the state, fueling a spike in cases, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond and Henrico Health District. Earlier this month, Virginia identified its first omicron case. Less than two weeks later, there are 4,600 identified cases of the variant around the state, he said. The figures indicate it is “much more contagious” than other variants, which makes taking precautions important, Avula said.

“I just want to urge everybody, as we head into the holidays, as we think about gathering with families, this is as acute a time for us to be careful that we’ve ever had during this pandemic,” said Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, at a weekly briefing held at City Hall.

Avula and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of testing, masking, avoiding large gathering when possible and isolating if you display symptoms of the disease, like a scratchy throat, fever or loss of taste or smell.