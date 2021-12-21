UPDATE: Richmond officials urge caution during holidays as omicron fuels spike in COVID-19 cases

With a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant, Richmond and Health District officials urged residents to seek out booster shots and take caution this holiday season.
The omicron variant has rapidly spread throughout the state, fueling a spike in cases, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond and Henrico Health District. Earlier this month, Virginia identified its first omicron case. Less than two weeks later, there are 4,600 identified cases of the variant around the state, he said. The figures indicate it is “much more contagious” than other variants, which makes taking precautions important, Avula said.
“I just want to urge everybody, as we head into the holidays, as we think about gathering with families, this is as acute a time for us to be careful that we’ve ever had during this pandemic,” said Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, at a weekly briefing held at City Hall.
Avula and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of testing, masking, avoiding large gathering when possible and isolating if you display symptoms of the disease, like a scratchy throat, fever or loss of taste or smell.
Avula also encouraged residents to schedule appointments for initial vaccinations or a third booster shot, if they haven’t already. Three out of five Richmonders have at least one dose of the vaccine, officials said.
“The need to boost is greater than ever in the face of omicron,” Avula said.
Similar to last December, the region and state are amid a steep rise in cases and hospitalizations.
In Richmond, there were 134 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average per 100,000 residents to 223, up 38% from last week, according to figures made available by the Virginia Department of Health. Since March 2020, the city has had 26,567 coronavirus cases. In that span, 380 people in Richmond have died from the virus.
“Let me just emphasize this: The vaccines are working. If you’re fully vaccinated, including a booster, you have a high degree of protection against severe illness,” Stoney said at the briefing. “We are seeing breakthrough cases, but vaccination protects against the worst symptoms of COVID-19.”
Statewide, there were 4,437 new cases reported Tuesday, according to state health department data. That’s the most in a single day since early September.
On Thanksgiving, Virginia’s weekly average of hospitalizations from confirmed or suspected COVID cases was 881. As of Tuesday, that average had risen 70%. While rising, the figure is half the level of hospitalizations during last winter’s peak.
The number of people in the state’s intensive care units has risen since Thanksgiving from 219 to 378, according to VDH data. COVID-related deaths now average 26 per day; 213 people are on ventilators statewide.
Because of the holidays, the health district won’t hold community events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. The Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, where vaccinations and testing are offered, will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
More information on vaccine and testing availability during the holidays is available here.
