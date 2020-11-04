UPDATE: Richmond School Board contest results trickle in; 2nd District sees upset

The race for the 6th District seat on the Richmond School Board remained tight Wednesday afternoon, with all three contestants being within a few percentage points of one another in a bid to replace incumbent Felicia Cosby, who was not seeking re-election. As of about 2 p.m., former 6th District representative Shonda Harris-Muhammed led by 228 votes. Lynette Plummer was in second, trailed by Timika Vincent.

“It looks like it’s going to be really close, at this point, I was just running my own campaign,” Vincent said in an interview. “I’m hoping that the right person wins because it’s about our kids. That’s my only concern at this point.”

Vincent said she would consider seeking a recount if the race remained close. Plummer concurred.

"I think accuracy is of the utmost importance. I know there’s some mail-in [ballots] that’s been counted, and we’re just at the mercy of the news outlets and the registrar at this point, so I would definitely support a recount," Plummer said.

Harris-Muhammed did not respond to an interview request.

Second District incumbent Scott Barlow appears to have lost to former Carver Elementary School PTA President Mariah White in an upset; he is the only incumbent board member to have lost a race.