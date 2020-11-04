UPDATE: Richmond School Board contest results trickle in; 2nd District sees upset

The race for the 6th District seat on the Richmond School Board remained tight Wednesday afternoon, with all three contestants being within a few percentage points of one another in a bid to replace incumbent Felicia Cosby, who was not seeking re-election. As of about 2 p.m., former 6th District representative Shonda Harris-Muhammed led by 228 votes. Lynette Plummer was in second, trailed by Timika Vincent.
“It looks like it’s going to be really close, at this point, I was just running my own campaign,” Vincent said in an interview. “I’m hoping that the right person wins because it’s about our kids. That’s my only concern at this point.”
Vincent said she would consider seeking a recount if the race remained close. Plummer concurred.
"I think accuracy is of the utmost importance. I know there’s some mail-in [ballots] that’s been counted, and we’re just at the mercy of the news outlets and the registrar at this point, so I would definitely support a recount," Plummer said.
Harris-Muhammed did not respond to an interview request.
Second District incumbent Scott Barlow appears to have lost to former Carver Elementary School PTA President Mariah White in an upset; he is the only incumbent board member to have lost a race.
Barlow, a lawyer, serves on the board of the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, where he had been advocating for the removal of the school's admissions test, which he said could unintentionally harm students of color.
He also kickstarted a conversation about removing police officers from school during the civil unrest over the summer.
This is White’s third time running for the seat. She bested him by about 2,000 votes, preliminary unofficial results show. Neither Barlow nor White responded to interview requests.
Progressive newcomer Stephanie Rizzi appears to have secured the 5th District seat vacated by outgoing board member Pat Sapini.
Rizzi, who was endorsed by the advocacy group Richmond for All, secured more than half of votes cast in the district, according to preliminary numbers. Decardra Jackson came in second with close to 3,000 votes, or 28% of the vote.
"I’m not associated in any way with any established power. This was completely the will of the people," Rizzi, who won more than 5,000 votes, said of her win. "The ultimate vision is to create easier paths for parental participation in decision making, [and] to do more work to make sure teachers are involved in that kind of decision making."
3rd District incumbent Kenya Gibson defeated Barack Obama PTA President Sabrina Gross with more than 60% of the vote in a closely watched contest. Gross was endorsed by Mayor Levar Stoney and current Richmond School Board Chair Linda Owen.
Gibson, a perennial critic of Superintendent Jason Kamras, received support from voters who said they appreciate her tough questions during board meetings.
Fourth District incumbent Jonathan Young defeated challenger Deanna Fierro, a teacher with Henrico County Public Schools, who criticized his conservative voting record. Young, a professor at Virginia State University, received 56% of the vote, according to preliminary results.
Dawn Page will also remain on the board after defeating Dana Sally-Allen with 63% of the vote in the 8th District.
Liz Doerr, 1st, Cheryl Burke, 7th, and Nicole Jones, who will replace Owen in the 9th District, all ran uncontested races.
