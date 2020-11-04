UPDATE: Richmond School Board contest results trickle in; 6th District too close to call

The race for the 6th District seat on the Richmond School Board is too close to call, with all three contestants being within decimal points of one another in a bid to replace incumbent Felicia Cosby, who was not seeking re-election. As of noon Wednesday, former 6th District representative Shonda Harris-Muhammed led by 61 votes. Lynette Plummer was in second, closely followed by Timika Vincent.

“It looks like it’s going to be really close, at this point, I was just running my own campaign,” Vincent said in an interview. “I’m hoping that the right person wins because it’s about our kids. That’s my only concern at this point.”

Vincent said if the race remains as close as it is, she would likely seek a recount. Plummer concurred.

"I think accuracy is of the utmost importance. I know there’s some mail-in [ballots] that’s been counted, and we’re just at the mercy of the news outlets and the registrar at this point, so I would definitely support a recount," Plummer said.

Harris-Muhammed did not respond to an interview request.

Second District incumbent Scott Barlow appears to have lost to former Carver Elementary School PTA President Mariah White in an upset; he is the only incumbent board member to have lost a race.