UPDATE: Richmond School Board sees six contested elections

“I realized that Kenya was going to just be against things and wasn’t going to be for anything,” said Kennedy, who disagreed with Gibson during her time as a member of a school rezoning committee. “Sabrina ... has a lot of people backing her ... because they have faith that she can work with them. She is willing to grow and learn ... and be a voice for the 3rd District.”

When asked what she will do differently than the incumbent if elected, Gross — who works at the Virginia Department of Education as an education coordinator and was endorsed by Owen, the current School Board chair — said she would start by visiting the schools.

“In order to make a difference in the schools, you have to visit them. And because I have an education background, I understand that,” Gross said. “Just because the school is Black doesn’t mean they need the same things. The only way you’re going to know what they need is if you sit down, observe the teachers and talk to the principal, and find out what’s going on. ”

Robin Keegan, a teacher in the 3rd District, said she supported Gibson because of tough questions she asks the administration during board meetings.