Update: Route 10/West Hundred Road reopens

Update: The Virginia Department of Transportation at 1:15 p.m. said all lanes have reopened.
Crews have closed Route 10/West Hundred Road in Chesterfield as emergency utility work is done.
Westbound and eastbound lanes near Harbour East Drive are closed until further notice, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.
"Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays until further notice," VDOT said.
From the archives: In 1960, The Richmond 34 were arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter