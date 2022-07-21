 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Route 10/West Hundred Road reopens

  • Updated
  • 0

Update: The Virginia Department of Transportation at 1:15 p.m. said all lanes have reopened. 

Crews have closed Route 10/West Hundred Road in Chesterfield as emergency utility work is done.

Westbound and eastbound lanes near Harbour East Drive are closed until further notice, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. 

"Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays until further notice," VDOT said. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden: President 'doing fine,' 'feeling good'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News