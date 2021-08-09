UPDATE: SPICE cultural festival in Chesterfield postponed 'til 2022 due to rising COVID cases

Update: Chesterfield County's inaugural SPICE festival has been postponed until an unscheduled time in 2022 due to an "increase in COVID-19 cases throughout" Chesterfield, according to a tweet from the county.
Previous from July 26:
Chesterfield County and the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education will launch a multicultural festival aimed at celebrating diversity and multiculturalism in the county.
Taking place over two days in August, the inaugural SPICE — Sharing Practices of International Cultures Through Engagement — cultural festival will have a multitude of free events including live music, art gallery shows, cultural performances, guest speakers and crafts.
The Perkinson Center, which had its virtual opening grand opening in December 2020, opened for in-person performances this month.
Art is an important aspect in many cultures, which the festival seeks to celebrate through community participation and engagement, said Dalila Medrano, the Chesterfield multicultural engagement coordinator.
“Our hope is that people are able to attend our festival and not just observe other cultures,” she said, “but that they’re able to truly engage with our diverse communities.”
There will be various opportunities for people to learn more about the diverse communities that are in the county. In a classroom-like setting, performers — through their instruments — can share and teach different elements of their culture.
With Chesterfield becoming increasingly racially and ethnically diverse, Medrano hopes the festival will serve as a community gathering place to celebrate its diverse population for years to come.
While the county remains predominantly white, it has seen a large population increase among minority groups over the past four decades, according to its demographic report.
Black residents make up roughly 23% of the population, quintupling since 1980. Asians represent more than 3%, increasing nearly 12 times in population since 1980. The Latino population increased more than 20 times over since 1980, while making up about 9% of the county’s overall population.
Local multicultural organizations took part in the planning process and will partake in the festival, Medrano said, with plans for local musicians and cultural dance groups to take the stage. In addition to crafts and entertainments, food from local restaurants will be available through food trucks.
Cultural organizations, such as the Vietnamese Community of Central Virginia and the Central Virginia chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans, will have stations displaying cultural artifacts as well as traditional crafts and games.
The Chester library will host a crafting station where people “can create African Kente cloth, Japanese fans and Russian nesting dolls.”
Attendees can purchase from local businesses at vendor booths and can receive resources from such nonprofits as ReEstablish Richmond, a refugee resettlement organization, and the Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance, an advocacy organization.
The first day’s events will take place in the evening with two entertainment performances. The second day is an all-day festival, with performances and activities across three main stages: the Jimmy Dean Theater, the Panchita Cline Patio and the Village Green.
In Medrano’s past roles, she worked at various nonprofits serving the Richmond area’s immigrant and refugee communities. She said there has been a desire for a space to celebrate the county’s diverse communities.
SPICE is the product of a collaboration between Chesterfield and the Perkinson Center. Medrano said that during the planning, the name was chosen based on what the festival strives to embody.
“We knew that we wanted the festival to be rooted in the arts and rooted in sort of community participation and engagement,” she said. “And I think it was one of those sort of aha moments.”
One big way the SPICE cultural festival is trying to culminate community engagement is through an art project, Medrano said. With the help of local artists, attendees will create a giant art piece “that will ultimately reflect our diverse communities.”
The SPICE cultural festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 13 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Perkinson Center at 11810 Centre St. in Chester. The festival is accepting vendor booth applications at chesterfield.gov/5404/SPICE-Cultural-Festival.
