UPDATE: SPICE cultural festival in Chesterfield postponed 'til 2022 due to rising COVID cases

Attendees can purchase from local businesses at vendor booths and can receive resources from such nonprofits as ReEstablish Richmond, a refugee resettlement organization, and the Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance, an advocacy organization.

The first day’s events will take place in the evening with two entertainment performances. The second day is an all-day festival, with performances and activities across three main stages: the Jimmy Dean Theater, the Panchita Cline Patio and the Village Green.

In Medrano’s past roles, she worked at various nonprofits serving the Richmond area’s immigrant and refugee communities. She said there has been a desire for a space to celebrate the county’s diverse communities.

SPICE is the product of a collaboration between Chesterfield and the Perkinson Center. Medrano said that during the planning, the name was chosen based on what the festival strives to embody.

“We knew that we wanted the festival to be rooted in the arts and rooted in sort of community participation and engagement,” she said. “And I think it was one of those sort of aha moments.”