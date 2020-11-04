UPDATE: Stoney leads Richmond mayoral race, incomplete unofficial results show

8:30 a.m. update
Richmond’s mayoral race is still undecided Wednesday morning, but new returns released overnight show Incumbent Levar Stoney pulling ahead of his opponents.
With about 99,000 votes counted, Stoney leads with roughly 37% of the vote; Virginia Care in Action director Alexsis E. Rodgers is in second place with just under 26.9% of the vote; and 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray is in third place with 26.2%. Rodgers and Gray are separated by about 600 votes, according to current figures posted on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Returns from 66,700 absentee ballots released early Wednesday morning show a clearer picture of where the top candidates stand citywide, but the district-level results that are crucial in Richmond’s mini-electoral college system remains distorted.
The absentee data appears unsorted by city district. That breakdown is crucial to understanding whether Stoney secured an outright victory, by winning five of nine voter districts, or Rodgers and Gray garnered enough support to force a run-off of the top two vote getters. The latter outcome would pit Stoney against either Rodgers or Gray, depending on the final popular vote tally.
Seven precincts where voting took place in person Tuesday are still showing no results early Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. Those are in the 6th, 7th, and 9th Districts, where Stoney’s support was expected to be strongest.
It’s unclear how many votes remain outstanding, and the full picture may not be known until Friday. Absentee ballots will be counted through then.
With most results still outstanding, the winner of Richmond’s mayoral race remained up in the air as of early Wednesday.
While inconclusive, early returns made clear that three candidates were jockeying for an outright victory or one of two spots in a potential runoff: incumbent Levar Stoney; Councilwoman Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray; and Alexsis E. Rodgers, director of Virginia CARE in Action.
In Richmond’s mini-electoral college system, a candidate must win a plurality of the vote in five of the nine voter districts to secure an outright victory. If no candidate does, the top two vote-getters head to a runoff that would be held in December.
The latter outcome could pit Stoney against Gray or Rodgers.
City results were slow to come in Tuesday. With about 30,000 votes counted, Stoney held a small lead, with Gray and Rodgers trailing. However, a trove of absentee ballots could dramatically alter each candidate’s position. Those results might not be known until Friday.
“While we are still watching the results closely, it is clear the the mayor is the only candidate in the race with a coalition to win five out of nine districts,” said Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s campaign manager, in a statement issued late Tuesday. “I am confident that the mayor will be re-elected to serve a second term.”
At her election night party in Carytown, Gray said she was optimistic about her chances.
“Today was really exhilarating,” Gray said in an interview. “I’ve met a lot of new people, and I was surprised at the number of voters who already knew what they were going to do coming to the polling place.”
Gathering with supporters in Shockoe Bottom, Rodgers said her campaign had left a mark, regardless of the final result.
“I think I’ve really proven through the last five months that my record and experience working at the community level, at the state level, is worthy of recognition,” she said.
Added Rodgers: “Even if I’m not elected, it’s important to me that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that Richmond is a quality place for everyone to live and call home.”
Where ballots trickle in from over the next few days could determine whether a candidate wins the race outright, by carrying five of the nine voter districts, or a runoff takes place.
Stoney, who previously served as Virginia’s secretary of the commonwealth, is vying for four more years in the top post at City Hall. The 39-year-old must fend off the challenges from Gray, the 2nd District City Council representative who has led efforts to thwart some of his biggest proposals, and Rodgers, an organizer with deep ties in state and local politics.
Gray, who has represented the 2nd District on the School Board or council since 2009, has emphasized her experience in local government and hammered Stoney for his record since taking office. The 49-year-old would be the first woman elected mayor of Richmond.
Rodgers, a first-time candidate and the youngest at 29, has emphasized her progressive ideals and a policy platform that she says would build a more equitable city. If elected, she would be the city’s first female and openly LGBTQ mayor.
Candidates in the race have sparred over perennial issues, like city schools, the state of roads and sidewalks, as well as how to promote the construction of new affordable housing. However, the issues at the center of an unprecedented year have dominated the debate.
Gray and Rodgers have taken aim at Stoney’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted widespread job losses, housing insecurity and business closures. Stoney has directed federal CARES Act dollars to rent and small-business relief programs; distributed protective equipment; and targeted free testing for neighborhoods with high concentrations of poverty.
A national reckoning on systemic racism and policing sparked months of protests in the city. Gray has said Stoney ceded control of city streets to the protesters, leading to chaos and damage to businesses and homes. Rodgers has said Stoney did not show leadership during the crisis and hasn’t done enough to address protesters’ demands on policing.
After protesters began to tear down Confederate statues during the demonstrations, Stoney said he feared that someone would get hurt if that continued, so his administration ordered removal of the monuments that remained. The City Council has since voted to make the decision permanent.
Stoney’s directive during the crisis loomed large for some voters Tuesday.
“He built some schools, and he took down them statues,” said Mac Hargrove, a 58-year-old resident of South Richmond who cast his ballot for Stoney at Branch’s Baptist Church off Broad Rock Boulevard.
While the decision drew national acclaim and broad support locally, it also led to a criminal probe. A special prosecutor is investigating the administration’s award of a contract to a firm tied to one of his political donors. Gray, who called for the probe, has said the situation is an example of “cronyism” at City Hall that she would end if elected.
“I’m not a fan of how Stoney handled the protests,” said William Earnshaw Jr., a South Richmond resident who recently moved to the city. The 35-year-old said he had voted for Gray after briefly meeting her at the polls Tuesday.
Outside of the Randolph Community Center, Jan Nichols said he disapproved of the way Stoney approached removing Confederate statues. It wasn’t the only factor in his decision, the 68-year-old Fan resident said, but it led him to consider the alternatives, and, ultimately, to vote for Rodgers.
Others were more forgiving, saying anyone would have struggled to respond to what transpired in the city this year.
“He was under a magnifying glass,” said Kira Doughten, a 24-year-old Randolph resident who said she had voted for Stoney in 2016 and did so again Tuesday. “He hasn’t done too bad.”
Staff writers Abby Church and Tamica Jean-Charles contributed to this report.