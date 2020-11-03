UPDATE: Stoney with slight edge in Richmond mayoral race; absentee results still unknown

“Today was really exhilarating,” Gray said in an interview. “I’ve meet a lot of new people, and I was surprised at the number of voters who already knew what they were going to do coming to the polling place."

Gathering with supporters in Shockoe Bottom, Rodgers said her campaign had a left mark, regardless of the final result.

"I think I’ve really proven through the last five months that my record and experience working at the community level, at the state level, is worth of recognition," she said.

Added Rodgers: “Even if I’m not elected, it’s important to me that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that Richmond is a quality place for everyone to live and call home.”

Where ballots trickle in from over the next few days could determine whether a candidate wins the race outright, by carrying five of the nine voter districts, or a runoff takes place.

Stoney, the former Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth, is vying for four more years in the top post at City Hall. The 39-year-old must fend off the challenges from Gray, the 2nd District City Council representative who has led efforts to thwart some of his biggest proposals, and Rodgers, an organizer with deep ties in state and local politics.