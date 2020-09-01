 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: I-95 south reopens after tractor trailer crash; backup cleared
0 comments

UPDATE: I-95 south reopens after tractor trailer crash; backup cleared

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A tractor trailer crash is causing long delays along Interstate 95 south in downtown Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Update: At 9:46 a.m., VDOT reported that all lanes are now open and the backup has cleared.

Earlier: VDOT said the left shoulder, left lane and center lane of I-95 south are closed near the merge with I-64 east at the 75 mile marker. Traffic is getting by in the right lane. 

At 8 a.m., VDOT said there was a 4-mile backup. The backup appears to extend from downtown to the Bryan Park interchange.

VDOT first reported the crash around 6:54 a.m.

At 7:28 a.m., VDOT said the ramp from I-64 west to I-95 south was closed. It has since reopened.

Drivers should continue to expect delays in the area.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News