UPDATE: I-95 south reopens after tractor trailer crash; backup cleared

A tractor trailer crash is causing long delays along Interstate 95 south in downtown Richmond on Tuesday morning.
Update: At 9:46 a.m., VDOT reported that all lanes are now open and the backup has cleared.
Earlier: VDOT said the left shoulder, left lane and center lane of I-95 south are closed near the merge with I-64 east at the 75 mile marker. Traffic is getting by in the right lane.
At 8 a.m., VDOT said there was a 4-mile backup. The backup appears to extend from downtown to the Bryan Park interchange.
VDOT first reported the crash around 6:54 a.m.
At 7:28 a.m., VDOT said the ramp from I-64 west to I-95 south was closed. It has since reopened.
Drivers should continue to expect delays in the area.