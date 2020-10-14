UPDATE: Traffic clear after tractor trailer fire caused delays on I-95 in Hanover

Update: VDOT says all lanes have reopened and the backup has cleared.

Earlier: A tractor trailer that caught fire along Interstate 95 north in Hanover is causing traffic delays Wednesday.

The fire happened at the mile 86.8 marker near the Sliding Hill Road exit. At 11:21 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said the north right center lane, right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp are closed.

There was a 1-mile backup, VDOT said. Fire crews are on scene and the fire appears to be extinguished.