UPDATE: Trammell, Morrissey at odds over prospective casino bid for region after failed Richmond referendum

Virginia Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said Monday that legislation he's drafted to let Petersburg hold a casino referendum will include a provision barring Richmond from holding a second referendum.
The bill puts the state senator at odds with Richmond 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who is sponsoring local legislation to have Richmond vote again on whether to permit the One Casino and Resort project that city voters narrowly rejected in November.
Morrissey said his bill would bar Richmond from holding another referendum for five years following last fall's referendum.
The 49% to 51% vote was sharply divided along racial and geographic lines. The ballot measure fell short by about 1,500 votes, with voters in the city’s majority white precincts voting 2-to-1 against the project, even as voters closest to it in South Richmond voted overwhelmingly for it. (According to the Richmond city registrar’s office 26,000 of the 77,000 votes counted were sent by mail or cast before Election Day, meaning that one-third of all votes were reported from a central location rather than their corresponding precinct.)
Morrissey, who had supported the One Casino project, said he thinks that allowing Richmond to vote again would be undemocratic and redundant, as politicians and business figures would be allowed to continue campaigning on an issue that's been otherwise settled.
"That's not the democratic process. Reva Trammell should know better," Morrissey said. "I'm a little disappointed. I expected more from her."
Trammell challenged the notion that another Richmond referendum would be undemocratic, citing how close the result was and comments she's heard from constituents since the election.
"I'm doing what my people have asked me to do," she said. "I don't know why Joe would say that. He knows how bad people wanted it."
Project supporters said the casino, which was slated to rise in Trammell's district, off Interstate 95 next to Philip Morris USA's industrial campus, would have been a boon for the area, particularly the large concentration of poor and Black families that live there.
Opponents raised concerns about gambling addiction and whether the development would deliver all of its advertised benefits, such as 1,500 new permanent jobs, $500 million in tax revenue over the next decade and financial support for city schools and community organizations. If it passed, the project owners had also pledged to immediately award the city $25 million.
According to a copy of Trammell's bill, city voters would vote on the same project, which was originally proposed by conglomerate Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner and operator of Rosie's gaming emporiums and the Colonial Downs racetrack. The city received the proposal last year as part of a competitive bidding process under a new state casino law that allows Richmond, Danville, Norfolk, Bristol and Portsmouth to consider permitting a casino. Voters in each city, expect for Richmond, approved casino plans in their communities in 2020.
A spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday said the mayor understands why people would be interested in trying the referendum again, but did not answer whether he supports Trammell's bill.
After the Richmond election, Morrissey immediately started exploring how Petersburg could potentially take Richmond's spot, hoping that it could help revitalize the city of approximately 33,000 people in his senate district.
Morrissey and Petersburg officials previously said they have talked to Urban One officials about a casino bid there, but are planning to consider multiple development proposals if state lawmakers allow the city about 20 minutes south of Richmond to hold the referendum.
Officials for Urban One and Peninsula Pacific did not respond to request for comment Monday.
