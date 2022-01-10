UPDATE: Trammell, Morrissey at odds over prospective casino bid for region after failed Richmond referendum

"That's not the democratic process. Reva Trammell should know better," Morrissey said. "I'm a little disappointed. I expected more from her."

Trammell challenged the notion that another Richmond referendum would be undemocratic, citing how close the result was and comments she's heard from constituents since the election.

"I'm doing what my people have asked me to do," she said. "I don't know why Joe would say that. He knows how bad people wanted it."

Project supporters said the casino, which was slated to rise in Trammell's district, off Interstate 95 next to Philip Morris USA's industrial campus, would have been a boon for the area, particularly the large concentration of poor and Black families that live there.

Opponents raised concerns about gambling addiction and whether the development would deliver all of its advertised benefits, such as 1,500 new permanent jobs, $500 million in tax revenue over the next decade and financial support for city schools and community organizations. If it passed, the project owners had also pledged to immediately award the city $25 million.