UPDATE: Trooper, highway worker narrowly escape injury when pickup crashes into their vehicles on icy I-64

A Virginia State Police trooper and a contract employee for the Virginia Department of Transportation narrowly escaped injury Thursday morning when their vehicles were struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 64 in Henrico County, police said.

A GMC pickup traveling west in the center lane lost control due to the icy road conditions and struck the VDOT Safety Service Patrol vehicle before striking a marked state police car in the rear about 5:50 a.m. at the 204 mile marker, which is just west of the I-295 exchange. The contract worker was able to escape by jumping behind a guardrail. The trooper was seated in his cruiser when it was struck.

The male pickup driver, 54, was not injured in the collision.

At the time of the crash, the state trooper was investigating an earlier traffic crash involving a vehicle that had veered off the interstate. The VDOT contract worker was providing traffic control assistance. Both the trooper and highway worker had activated their vehicles' emergency lights.

Police said the pickup driver was not charged in the incident.