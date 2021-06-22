UPDATED: A time capsule was placed under the Robert E. Lee statue in 1887. Gov. Northam says he will remove it.

Gov. Ralph Northam plans to remove a time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in 1887 and replace it with a new one, he announced Tuesday, as the state awaits for a court ruling on the statue's fate.

The capsule was placed under the Lee statue on Oct. 27, 1887, historians believe, and contains about 60 objects, including a photograph of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, according to archives of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The contents are almost exclusively items related to the Confederacy. The placement of the cornerstone of the Lee statue - the first of what would become five monuments to Confederate military figures along Monument Avenue in the Fan District - was celebrated in 1887 in Richmond with parades, food, a large gathering of Confederate veterans and visitors from across the south, according to Times-Dispatch archives. Times-Dispatch reports suggest that hotels were full across the city and that armed guards were stationed near the site of the monument, which would be officially unveiled three years later.

"It's time to say to the world, this is today's Virginia, not yesterday's," Northam said in a statement. "And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story."