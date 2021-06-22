UPDATED: A time capsule was placed under the Robert E. Lee statue in 1887. Gov. Northam says he will remove it.

Gov. Ralph Northam plans to remove a time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in 1887 and replace it with a new one, he announced Tuesday, as the state awaits for a court ruling on the statue's fate.
The capsule was placed under the Lee statue on Oct. 27, 1887, historians believe, and contains about 60 objects, including a photograph of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, according to archives of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The contents are almost exclusively items related to the Confederacy. The placement of the cornerstone of the Lee statue - the first of what would become five monuments to Confederate military figures along Monument Avenue in the Fan District - was celebrated in 1887 in Richmond with parades, food, a large gathering of Confederate veterans and visitors from across the south, according to Times-Dispatch archives. Times-Dispatch reports suggest that hotels were full across the city and that armed guards were stationed near the site of the monument, which would be officially unveiled three years later.
"It's time to say to the world, this is today's Virginia, not yesterday's," Northam said in a statement. "And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story."
The copper capsule measuring 14-by-14-by-8 inches can be removed without impacting the rest of the plinth, the governor's office said. Northam ordered the statue's removal more than a year ago but removal remains held up in court. Its destiny is the hands of the Supreme Court of Virginia, which heard arguments earlier this month on two lawsuits which aim to keep the statue standing.
The state will consider submissions for the new time capsule until July 20. Residents of Virginia who wish to submit an item must contact the governor's office, detailing their item's size and material and explain how it represents Virginia. To participate, visit governor.virginia.gov/timecapsule.
The contents of the old capsule will be taken to the Department of Historic Resources' conservation lab, and staff will examine the artifacts, the governor's statement said. Historians will take precautions to and give the materials the appropriate treatment.
"This is an incredible opportunity to honor the Virginia of today," chief of staff Clark Mercer said. "Many researchers and historians have helped locate this time capsule, and we look forward to a continued partnership as we tell Virginia's story for future generations."
Before the Lee statue was erected, its designers decided to place a time capsule in the pedestal's cornerstone. According to an article in Richmond Magazine, the copper box was created by Capt. J.E. Phillips, one of the engineers excavating the property.
Thomas J. Smith and Associates cut the cornerstone, which measured 48-by-48-by-24 inches and was covered by a stone lid. Thirty-seven Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed artifacts, which largely were related to the city or the Civil War.
Among the items are a history of Monumental Church donated by George Fisher; a collection of Confederate buttons from Cyrus Bossieux; a square and compass made from a tree that grew over the grave of Stonewall Jackson from J.W. Talley; a copy of Carlton McCarthy's "Detailed Minutiae of Soldier Life in the Army of Northern Virginia" given by J.W. Randolph & English publishers; a guide to Richmond with a map of the city a map of Virginia. The picture of Lincoln in his coffin was given by a woman named Pattie Leake.
On March 22, 2021, the Historic Jamestown organization scanned the pedestal and identified a void where it believes the capsule is located. Matthew J. Strickler, secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, said the state is committed to following best practices for historic preservation.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly funded $1 million to create a plan to reimagine Monument Avenue. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the City of Richmond will lead the planning effort.
The other pedestals along Monument Avenue contain time capsules, too. The June 4, 1915 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that "interesting relics" were placed in the base of the statue to Stonewall Jackson, which was located at the intersection of Monument Ave. and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. When the cornerstone was set, an article in The Times-Dispatch called the addition of Jackson "a fourth heroic figure to the three that now look down upon Richmond's tree-lined avenue of fame."
According to Richmond magazine, time capsules were placed in the Jefferson Davis monument and the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue. No retrieval dates were issued for any of the capsules.
Janice Underwood, the state's chief diversity officer, said the community's symbols should reflect the values we hold today.
"This project is an opportunity to replace relics of the Lost Cause with items that represent the Commonwealth's strength in diversity and unite us around the progress we are making together," she said in a statement.
