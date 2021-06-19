UPDATED: Driver of pickup killed when it slams into rear of tractor-trailer stopped on I-95 shoulder in Hanover

Police have released the identity of the person killed in a crash near Interstate 95 north of Ashland on Friday morning.

The driver of a pickup was killed when the 2013 Ram slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer that had stopped on the right shoulder, Virginia State Police said.

Police said Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, of Alexandria was driving the pickup. She ran off the road and struck the tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 2009 Volvo, was underneath it attempting to make repairs at the time. Reflective triangles had been placed behind it, police said.

Fields-Rogers, who police said was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. A man who was a passenger in the Ram was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.