Updated: GRTC facing labor shortage, CEO warns that service reductions may be necessary; Stoney says decision to reduce service is 'rushed'

The data shows that about 15% of all bus rides each month in the last year, as of August, have been late. The system has also failed to complete an average of 3% of its scheduled rides each month during the same period.

Timm said similar service disruptions could happen again this fall and winter. However, Timm said she does not expect to implement any official route adjustments until the next quarterly service update in December.

Timm said a surge in COVID cases last fall and winter significantly impacted service, as dozens of drivers and other employees either tested positive or had to quarantine due to exposure to the virus. At least two GRTC employees have died of the virus: 49-year-old bus driver John Thrower and a "non-public facing" employee whose identity GRTC has withheld at the request of their family.

About 70% of GRTC's workforce is now vaccinated. Timm said that's helped prevent employee illness and absences, but anticipates that the federal shot mandate President Joe Biden recently ordered could lead some employees to quit rather than get the vaccine.

If the labor situation does not improve, Timm said she hopes that GRTC will be able to partner with the city, neighboring localities and other transportation providers to fill service gaps in case of service cuts.

"I want to make sure that people understand that any service cuts or service, adjustments or realignment we do put in place will focus on keeping maximum service on the highest ridership areas," Timm said. "We will look to use our supplemental partners to make sure that we have service throughout the system."