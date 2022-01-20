UPDATED: Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond schools closing two hours early Thursday

PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Caroline: Early dismissal at 12:10 p.m. Thursday
Chesterfield: Closing two hours early Thursday; all after-school and evening activities canceled.
Dinwiddie: Closing two hours early on Thursday
Goochland: Closed Thursday; remote learning day.
Hanover: Closing two hours early on Thursday
Henrico: Closing two hours early on Thursday
Hopewell: Closing three hours early Thursday
Louisa: Closed Thursday
New Kent: Early dismissal Thursday; 10:55 a.m. for secondary; 12:10 p.m. for elementary
Powhatan: Early release Thursday; middle school will release at 11:40 a.m.; high school at 11:45 a.m.; all elementary schools at 1 p.m.
Richmond: Closing two hours early on Thursday
Spotsylvania: Closed Thursday; remote learning day