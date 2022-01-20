 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond schools closing two hours early Thursday
Two chances for snow are ahead for central Virginia, but neither appears to be big enough to do some sledding.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Caroline: Early dismissal at 12:10 p.m. Thursday 

Chesterfield: Closing two hours early Thursday; all after-school and evening activities canceled.

Dinwiddie: Closing two hours early on Thursday

Goochland: Closed Thursday; remote learning day.

Hanover: Closing two hours early on Thursday

Henrico: Closing two hours early on Thursday

Hopewell: Closing three hours early Thursday

Louisa: Closed Thursday

New Kent: Early dismissal Thursday; 10:55 a.m. for secondary; 12:10 p.m. for elementary

Powhatan: Early release Thursday; middle school will release at 11:40 a.m.; high school at 11:45 a.m.; all elementary schools at 1 p.m.

Richmond: Closing two hours early on Thursday

Spotsylvania: Closed Thursday; remote learning day

Stafford: Closed Thursday; virtual asynchronous

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

William & Mary: Closing at noon Thursday. Move-in for all residential students postponed to Monday, January 24.

