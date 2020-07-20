Henrico Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell is recommending a fully virtual start to the school year, the school system announced Monday.
While officials earlier this summer said they were developing a part-time, hybrid reopening plan to limit transmission of COVID-19, the new plan calls for online-only instruction for the first nine weeks of school.
A division news release says the deviation from the preliminary school reopening plan "prioritizes the health and safety of employees, students and families."
“As heartbreaking as it would be to not see all our students in person on Sept. 8, it is clear to me that this is the most prudent recommendation at this time, based on evolving health information,” Cashwell stated.
Roscoe Cooper, chairman of the Henrico School Board, said in an interview Monday that the recommended plan is not a "done deal," and that the board will discuss the matter and vote Thursday.
Under the order of Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia's K-12 public schools have been closed since the outset of the pandemic in March, challenging students, teachers and families to continue instruction online.
With eight weeks before the the start of the year for most K-12 schools in Virginia and COVID showing little sign of abating, school divisions are pressed to make difficult choices with ramifications for health, safety and equity.
The school division's announcement Monday comes after dozens of people rallied outside of a Henrico School Board meeting last week to advocate for options ranging from a five-day school week to the continuation of online learning.
Before last Tuesday's meeting, school officials said they were still considering a hybrid plan as well as a five-day in-person schedule. In either case, families would be able to opt out of in-school instruction.
Under the hybrid plan, the division's 50,400 students would be split up to attend school on a rotational basis twice a week, with virtual learning the remaining three days.
In a statement Monday, Henrico Back to School Safely, a grassroots organization of teachers and parents that coordinated last week's rally, thanked school officials for considering the change.
"We appreciate the careful consideration of safety that went into this decision," the group said in a news release. "We look forward to working with leadership to provide a robust learning experience for our students, especially our most vulnerable populations."
Patrick Miller, a spokesman for the Henrico Education Association, which represents the county's school teachers, thanked the school division and said the association's Board of Directors is also encouraging Henrico teachers and community members to remain engaged and to support their counterparts in neighboring counties to "guarantee a safe and equitable" reopening of Richmond-area schools.
Last week, the Richmond School Board endorsed a virtual-only reopening plan for the fall semester. Merv Daugherty, the superintendent of the Chesterfield County school division, is also recommending a virtual-only start.
The Hanover County School Board last week endorsed a tentative five-day school plan, but will allow families to opt out and resume online instruction. Families there would need to commit to either option through the first half of the school year.
While some think it would be safer to continue online learning, many parents and experts are worried about logistical challenges, academic performance, learning retention and mental health impacts from a lack of in-person socialization.
Robert Pianta, dean of the Curry School of Education and Human Development at the University of Virginia, said in an interview Monday that there is no "optimal answer" on what reopening option is best.
"They're trying to make the best decision you can based on the information that's available at the time. It's imperfect," he said of school districts around the country. "At the same time the conditions on the ground can change rapidly."
He said not reopening schools at the start of the year is a reasonable approach to an "extraordinary set of difficult circumstances," but that challenges are likely to disproportionately impact students from low-income households.
If schools remain closed, he said, a lack of access to quiet space to focus, a computer or internet access could make it difficult for students to learn and advance. He said those inequities are also more likely to impact people of color.
Cooper, who represents the predominately African American district of Fairfield on the School Board, said those issues are of concern to him, but that health and safety of his constituents and school employees must also be considered.
In the news release and a video released Monday, Cashwell said online instruction will be more robust and structured than it was in the final months of the prior school year.
She said the school division will continue to consult health experts and consider plans for a return to in-person instruction later this year.
Group think with no scientific evidence. Why not at least give parents who want to send their kids to school the opportunity? Hanover is the only one who got it right.
