UPDATED: 'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': 1890 time capsule under Lee statue could not be found

The archaeologists from Historic Jamestown conducted radar tests on all four cornerstones and found a void in only the northeast stone. But masonry workers from Connecticut-based Summit Masonry & Building Restoration discovered Thursday the void wasn’t space for a time capsule. It was a hole drilled into the stone to set it in place. Summit also removed the other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

“It’s not the void they hoped it would be,” Mercer said.

The void apparently was used to help place the stone in 1887, which was the first piece of the stonework on the monument. The rest of the pedestal was constructed around it.

If the time capsule is ever discovered, it will be taken to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for opening and care. But Brumfield estimated there’s a 90% chance its contents have been ruined by water seeping into the box.

Even if it isn’t discovered, a new time capsule will be placed in the pedestal’s cornerstone. Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale designed a 12x6x6 stainless-steel box to house the artifacts. The box was sealed with silicone and pumped with argon to prevent water and air damage. There are no plans to identify it with a sign.