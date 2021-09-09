Updated: 'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': An 1890 time capsule under Lee statue to be removed - once crew members find it

The void apparently was used to help place the stone in 1887, which was the first piece of the stone work on the monument. The rest of the pedestal was constructed around it.

There’s still a chance the capsule is lower in the stone or underground, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the capsule’s history.

Workers have already moved 3,000 pounds of stone, cutting two blocks from the base’s corner and picking them up with a forklift. The words “Black and brown unity” had been spray painted where the granite stones were cut.

A Connecticut-based company, Summit Masonry & Building Restoration, is working to excavate the capsule. Summit also removed the other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

If the time capsule is discovered, it will be taken to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for opening. But Brumfield estimates there’s a 90% chance its contents have been ruined by water seeping into the box.

One worker used a saw to cut a hole into one of the blocks for the placement of the new time capsule, whose contents were recently announced by Northam’s office.