Updated: James River is safe for recreational use following last week's sewage spill

It's safe to enter the James River again, the Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday, more than a week after a sewer line in Goochland County ruptured, causing 300,000 gallons of raw sewage to dump into a creek that feeds into the river.
The health department had recommended people stay out of the river from Robious Landing to Belle Isle after high concentrations of E. coli were found in Tuckahoe Creek, which flows into the James. Officials didn't find sewage-related bacteria in the river itself, but they advised people to stay out of the river because concentrations in the creek were so high.
After conducting additional tests Monday, health officials saw much lower levels of bacteria in the creek and determined the river is safe. There's still a risk in the creek, the department said, advising people avoid it for the next week.
Margaret Smigo, the VDH's waterborne hazards program coordinator, said she heard no reports of illness blamed on the sewage. Ingesting contaminated water can cause stomach illness, and touching it can cause infection.
People were seen in the river near Pony Pasture over the weekend, apparently unaware of the advisory. The sewage never affected drinking water, Smigo said.
If you can't avoid contact with contaminated water, the health department recommends washing yourself with soap and clean water immediately.
The rupture in the sewer line occurred the night of July 27, a few hundred feet from River Road and Tuckahoe Creek, which serves as the boundary between Goochland and Henrico Counties. The flow was immediately siphoned, but it took three or four hours for leak to subside, said Matt Longshore, head of public utilities in Goochland County.
Workers finished cleaning the pooled sewage Saturday, and they restored service to the pipe Tuesday.
When officials first tested the creek, they found levels of bacteria 800 times greater than the level considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, Smigo said. When they tested again Monday, those levels had decreased to three times the safe level. The creek should return to a normal level on its own.
Officials tested five sites along the James last week, and four of them passed the safety standard. At Belle Isle, the site farthest away from the spill, bacteria levels slightly exceeded the standard. The sewage was likely not the cause, Smigo said. Some localized, unknown factor caused a higher level of bacteria.
By Monday, all tests produced safe water quality.
It's not clear why the 20-year-old fiberglass reinforced pipe ruptured. The lifespan of the pipe is more than 20 years, Longshore said, but he was unsure how much more. It's not out of the ordinary for a pipe to rupture.
"Sometimes these things happen," Longshore said. "It's just unfortunate where it did happen.
After the break, county workers put a camera inside the pipe to inspect it and pressure tested their whole system.
