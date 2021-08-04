Updated: James River is safe for recreational use following last week's sewage spill

The rupture in the sewer line occurred the night of July 27, a few hundred feet from River Road and Tuckahoe Creek, which serves as the boundary between Goochland and Henrico Counties. The flow was immediately siphoned, but it took three or four hours for leak to subside, said Matt Longshore, head of public utilities in Goochland County.

Workers finished cleaning the pooled sewage Saturday, and they restored service to the pipe Tuesday.

When officials first tested the creek, they found levels of bacteria 800 times greater than the level considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, Smigo said. When they tested again Monday, those levels had decreased to three times the safe level. The creek should return to a normal level on its own.

Officials tested five sites along the James last week, and four of them passed the safety standard. At Belle Isle, the site farthest away from the spill, bacteria levels slightly exceeded the standard. The sewage was likely not the cause, Smigo said. Some localized, unknown factor caused a higher level of bacteria.

By Monday, all tests produced safe water quality.