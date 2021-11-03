UPDATED: Mayor Stoney releases statement on ' failure of the casino gaming referendum'

Hicks, who was unable to vote in the city referendum because she lives in lives in Henrico County, said she wanted to support the casino campaign in part because she is a frequent visitor to casinos in Maryland. (At least two other pro-casino campaign volunteers interviewed Tuesday said they also live in Henrico and support the project because it would benefit the region.)

“I would have the luxury of gambling and being entertained here,” Hicks said. “It would save me gas and time. And I would spend my money in the Richmond area, which would go toward tax revenue and paying the salaries of 1,500 employees.”

Other voters interviewed noted that they know people in the Richmond area who travel to casinos outside of Virginia. If they’re already inclined to gamble, they reasoned, why not let them do it here?

“I voted for it because it’s going to bring jobs to the area. Whether or not it’s here, people will still go to Maryland,” Debra Winston, 52, said after casting her vote at the Powhatan Community Center in the city’s East End. “I don’t gamble. I don’t even play the lottery. But I think it’s going to be good for the community.”

***