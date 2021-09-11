UPDATED: Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of I-95 near downtown Richmond since Saturday morning; traffic being diverted

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Belvidere Street-Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Richmond were closed for more than 15 hours Saturday after a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned, spilling fuel onto the highway.

But by 10 p.m. Saturday night, the highway was still closed and the Virginia Department of Transportation said it expected I-95 would reopen by early Sunday morning.

Crews worked throughout the day to clean up the fuel spill. VDOT tried putting sand over the fuel, but I-95 was still too slippery. Workers then started removing part of the surface and then was repaving that section of the highway before the interstate could reopen.

VDOT had initially expected that the southbound lanes would reopen Saturday evening. Southbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

At one point Saturday afternoon, there was a 3-mile backup. Overhead message signs along I-95 southbound alerted drivers to use alternate routes prior to approaching the crash.

The northbound lane also was shut down for about two hours early Saturday afternoon as repairs were conducted, VDOT said.