UPDATED: Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of I-95 near downtown Richmond since Saturday morning; traffic being diverted

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Belvidere Street-Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Richmond were closed for more than 15 hours Saturday after a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned, spilling fuel onto the highway.
But by 10 p.m. Saturday night, the highway was still closed and the Virginia Department of Transportation said it expected I-95 would reopen by early Sunday morning.
Crews worked throughout the day to clean up the fuel spill. VDOT tried putting sand over the fuel, but I-95 was still too slippery. Workers then started removing part of the surface and then was repaving that section of the highway before the interstate could reopen.
VDOT had initially expected that the southbound lanes would reopen Saturday evening. Southbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.
At one point Saturday afternoon, there was a 3-mile backup. Overhead message signs along I-95 southbound alerted drivers to use alternate routes prior to approaching the crash.
The northbound lane also was shut down for about two hours early Saturday afternoon as repairs were conducted, VDOT said.
The accident happened when a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned on I-95 southbound between the Lombardy Avenue underpass and the Chamberlayne Avenue exit, according to Virginia State Police. The accident caused the tractor-trailer to leak fuel.
Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at mile marker 77 at 5:42 a.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates the accident was caused when a 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by Anthony R.A. Robinson, changed lanes from the right lane to the center lane striking the front right of the tractor trailer, police said. That caused the tractor trailer to run off the road to the left, striking the jersey wall and overturning.
Robinson, 44, of Charlotte N.C., was issued a summons for unsafe lane change. The two occupants of the Taurus did not report any injuries, police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.