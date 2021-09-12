UPDATED: Part of I-95 near downtown Richmond reopened after being closed for more than 20 hours Saturday from overturned tractor-trailer

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Belvidere Street-Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Richmond reopened early Sunday morning after being closed for about 20 hours Saturday because a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned, spilling fuel onto the highway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday that the stretch of I-95 had reopened.

Crews worked throughout Saturday cleaning up the fuel spill. VDOT initially had tried putting sand over the fuel, but I-95 was still too slippery. Workers then removed part of the surface and repaved that section of the highway before the interstate reopened.

VDOT had initially expected that the southbound lanes would reopen Saturday evening. Southbound traffic had been diverted off the highway at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

At one point Saturday afternoon, there was a 3-mile backup. Overhead message signs along I-95 southbound alerted drivers to use alternate routes prior to approaching the crash.

The northbound lane also was shut down for about two hours early Saturday afternoon as repairs were conducted, VDOT said.