UPDATED: Police arrest 8 and indict three others in connection to alleged hazing death of VCU student Adam Oakes

Richmond police have arrested eight people and indicted three others in their investigation of the death of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died at a fraternity party in February, police said Friday. Oakes's family says he was hazed to death with alcohol.

The eight men arrested are all between 19 and 22 years old and each face a misdemeanor charge of unlawful hazing of a student. Two also are charged with purchasing and giving alcohol to a minor. Police identified them as: Benjamin J. Corado, 19; Quinn A. Kuby, 22; Riley K. McDaniel, 21; Alessandro Medina-Villanueva, 21; Jason B. Mulgrew, 21; Christian G. Rohrbach, 22; Colin G. Tran, 20; and Enayat W. Sheikhzad, 22.

Police did not say whether all the men were members of the Delta Chi fraternity. As of Friday afternoon, police said seven remain in custody at the Richmond Justice Center, being held without bond. Sheikhzad was arrested by Virginia State Police in Prince William County and was released on bond.

Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at VCU when he attended a party on West Clay Street thrown by the Delta Chi fraternity. Oakes was a new member, and that night he was to meet his "big brother," his family said.

Oakes was given a 40-shot bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, his family said, and he was told to drink.