UPDATED: Richmond School Board sees six contested elections

As of 11 p.m., Richmond’s choices for city School Board remained largely unknown, with thousands of ballots left to count for unofficial results.
Nicole Jones, who ran unopposed in the 9th District, will replace Linda Owen. First District member Liz Doerr and 7th District representative Cheryl Burke ran unopposed.
Among the remaining districts up for grabs Tuesday, the 3rd and 4th District contests in the city’s North and South sides, respectively, were among the most closely watched.
Kenya Gibson, who is fending off a challenge from Barack Obama PTA president Sabrina Gross, appeared to be leading the 3rd District contest at 11 p.m. with a little more than 3,350 votes counted. In the special 2017 election where Gibson won 44% of the vote, 7,322 ballots were cast.
Gibson is not a supporter of Superintendent Jason Kamras and has voted against some of his high-profile proposals.
“I run campaigns that are backed by the people I serve, and frankly, I think that makes leaders who put business interests first pretty scared,” she said of her opponent’s endorsement from Mayor Levar Stoney. “I’m feeling good about today. I’ve been hearing great things from voters who are showing up at the polls.”
Theresa Kennedy, who has children in the 3rd District, said she previously supported Gibson but ultimately grew tired of what she characterized as a lack of political imagination and stubbornness.
“I realized that Kenya was going to just be against things and wasn’t going to be for anything,” said Kennedy, who disagreed with Gibson during her time as a member of a school rezoning committee. “Sabrina ... has a lot of people backing her ... because they have faith that she can work with them. She is willing to grow and learn ... and be a voice for the 3rd District.”
When asked what she will do differently than the incumbent if elected, Gross — who works at the Virginia Department of Education as an education coordinator and was endorsed by Owen, the current School Board chair — said she would start by visiting the schools.
“In order to make a difference in the schools, you have to visit them. And because I have an education background, I understand that,” Gross said. “Just because the school is Black doesn’t mean they need the same things. The only way you’re going to know what they need is if you sit down, observe the teachers and talk to the principal, and find out what’s going on. ”
Robin Keegan, a teacher in the 3rd District, said she supported Gibson because of tough questions she asks the administration during board meetings.
“She’s about fully funded schools, she does what she says she’s going to do, and she has been about authentic school funding,” Keegan said at John Marshall High School, where she urged voters to support Gibson. “I think [the endorsements from Stoney and Owen] are just the Democratic wheels at play in this situation.”
Incumbent Jonathan Young led the 4th District race over Deanna Fierro with a fraction of the number of usual votes cast reported as of 11 p.m.
Fierro has put Young in the hot seat for conservative votes, like opposing the renaming of Confederate-named schools. He also was the only board member to oppose keeping instruction virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He is truly for the students,” said Veronica Hawkins, who has worked as a tutor in RPS and taught at VCU. “I would like to think that he would institute a different grading system or be a part of that, because now it doesn’t give a student who is in between an opportunity.”
Her daughter, whose child attends Huguenot High School, said she supported Fierro in hopes of seeing true change in RPS.
In the 2nd District, former PTA president Mariah White led the race with only 3,574 votes counted by deadline. In the last election, with both White and incumbent Scott Barlow on the ballot, there were more than 12,000 ballots cast.
In the 5th and 6th districts, incumbents Pat Sapini and Felicia Cosby, respectively, decided against seeking re-election. Four people are seeking the open seat in the 5th; three are seeking the open seat in the 6th.
