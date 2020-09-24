UPDATED: Three arrested during Richmond protest after Ky. officers not charged in Breonna Taylor's death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were arrested after protesters gathered outside Richmond police headquarters Wednesday night.

A grand jury's decision not to indict the two officers who shot Breonna Taylor in Louisville sparked protests in cities across the country. In Richmond, after the announcement in Kentucky, a flyer promoting a “Justice for Breonna Taylor” protest in Monroe Park circulated on social media.

On Twitter, the Richmond Police Department acknowledged that it was aware of the event Wednesday night. “Officers will be present to monitor the events & respond, if necessary,” RPD wrote. “We will work to keep citizens & businesses safe while supporting the public’s right to free speech.”

Before the start of the Richmond protest, Destiny Coles, an 18-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student with aspirations for a career in health care, said she was furious that the officers were not charged with the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT.

“Her life was on the come up. But it was taken from her just like that,” Coles said.