UPDATED: Va. troopers handle 653 crashes, 649 disabled vehicles during storm; tens of thousands lose power

In addition, the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported 70,000 of its member-owners were without power as of 11:30 a.m. due to hundreds of separate outage events. Crews were staged for storm response and had mobilized equipment and supplies in advance of the storm, but expected outages to last beyond Monday, the utility said.

REC provides electric service to more than 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. Its service area ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay.

State police said the traffic crashes and disabled vehicles were caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions, and asked people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. "The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to you or your passenger or the cost of a repair," police said in a statement.

The storm also caused large trees to fall and block portions of I-64 east of Charlottesville. Multiple crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation were dispatched to remove the trees, which prevented snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County, the agency said.