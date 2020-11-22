UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Hot air balloon lands in Glen Allen neighborhood

A hot air balloon carrying three passengers and a pilot landed in a Glen Allen neighborhood Sunday morning.

It was a planned landing according to the pilot, Gilbert Martin, who is also the president of Balloons Over Virginia.

"I planned that landing from a mile out," Martin said Sunday. "It was never a question of anyone being injured. All three passengers knew we were landing there."

It's a fairly routine circumstance to land in a subdivision with no above-ground power lines, according to Martin. The pilot has up to 10 landing spots picked out during a flight, depending on the wind, he said. The balloon touched down on Nuckols Road off of Drayton Drive in the Meredith Woods subdivision around 8:30 a.m.

Martin, who has been flying balloons for 32 years and has flown more than 16,000 people, said he initially wanted to land at Glen Allen High School, where the other balloon he was flying with landed. But when the wind changed, he picked the subdivision.

"It was the next-best place to land," Martin said. "We land in neighborhoods all the time."

"I was trying to steer to the school, but the wind shifted," he said, adding that he would never try to land a balloon if there were above-ground power lines.

