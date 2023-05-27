Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The tribal grounds in King William County came to life Saturday when hundreds of artists, dancers, community members and tribal leaders gathered as the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe kicked off its 34th annual powwow.

A powwow is a traditional event that Native American tribes have hosted for thousands of years.

“It’s a celebration of culture, families, renewing kinships and is an integral part of our culture,” said Keith Anderson, chief of the Nansemond Indian Nation.

The celebration commenced with a traditional grand entry, in which dancers dressed in traditional regalia and led by veterans and head dancers enter into a round arena to the sound of drumbeats. Once everyone entered the arena, flags including the U.S. flag, POW flag and the Upper Mattaponi tribe's flag were raised before a traditional honor song and opening prayer were performed.

It is also customary to honor veterans and of any and all cultures who attend powwows, Anderson said. Veterans of all ages and who served in a variety of wars were invited into the arena and walked in a circle while audience members applauded to honor them for their service.

Following the grand entry, the arena was filled with performers of all ages representing several Native American tribes as they competed in dancing and drumming competitions.

Attendees could also stop by dozens of vendors selling Native American clothing, jewelry and art. Along with the vibrant dancing, singing and shopping, attendees could enjoy Native American foods — most notably fry bread, a fried piece of dough that is usually served with sugar or honey or can be enjoyed as a taco.

Anderson emphasized that anyone is welcome to attend powwows, no matter their culture or background.

“We love our people and are inclusive," Anderson said. "I’ve never met someone who attended a powwow that didn’t feel inspired or encouraged that we as people have a lot of similarities instead of differences.”

The powwow continues Sunday on the Upper Mattaponi Tribal Grounds from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the grand entry starting at 1 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.

Close Julia Hunter, a shawl dancer, participates in the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe's powwow on Saturday. Cory Ridgeway, the head lady dancer, participates in an Upper Mattaponi Powwow on Saturday. Upper Mattaponi Powwow Julia Hunter, a shawl dancer, participates in the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe's powwow on Saturday. Cory Ridgeway, the head lady dancer, participates in an Upper Mattaponi Powwow on Saturday.