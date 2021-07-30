UVA report: Va. could surpass winter surge if cases, vaccination rates stay the same and delta spread worsens

In Henrico County, delta accounts for 1 in 4 cases caused by COVID strains.

"Vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels and, with many Virginians returning to normal, the virus has room to run," the report read. "If vaccination rates pick up, the model estimates that over 60,000 cases could be avoided."

While Virginia is averaging the same doses administered per day that it was in January when most residents were ineligible, data on Friday indicated that could soon change with a steady rise past 12,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

But as vaccinations increased, so did the number of new infections every day this week, from 505 on Monday to 1,178 on Friday, which is why the UVA report emphasizes the need to "give vaccines time to have an impact."

A person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the final dose.

Virginia's 7-day case average remains lower than last year's figures when there were no vaccinations around to curb hospitalization and surges. The difference isn't substantial - 865 on Friday versus 1,095 in July 2020 - but last year, there wasn't a delta variant either.