UVA unlisted from last year's U.S. News & World Report ranking for reporting wrong information

The University of Virginia's medical school has been unlisted in last year's ranking of best graduate schools according to U.S. News & World Report because the university submitted inflated statistical information.

UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.

A spokesperson for UVA said employees for the medical school accidentally reported an absolute number instead of a percentage. When they realized a mistake had been made, they provided correct information in December.

Originally, UVA reported the three-year average for medical school graduates entering primary care specialties was 59% from 2018-2020. The school has since informed U.S. News that the correct percentage is 38%.

In March, U.S. News released its 2023 ranking of top graduate schools, and UVA's correct information was included. The university placed 35th for best medical schools for primary care and 30th for best medical schools for research.

Last week, U.S. News announced Columbia University had lost its No. 2 ranking for best colleges after questions arose regarding the accuracy of its data.

Eastern Virginia Medical School was also among the schools removed from a previous ranking. EVMS was removed from the 2019 list of top graduate schools for originally reporting the percentage of graduates entering primary care residences from 2015-17 at 54%. The school later informed U.S. News the actual percentage was 40%.

UVA has set a goal of becoming the No. 1 public university in the country by 2030. Currently, U.S. News ranks UVA fourth, behind the University of California-Los Angeles, the University of California-Berkeley and the University of Michigan.