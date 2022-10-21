Va. college enrollment is bouncing back, while most of the country isn't

Since the start of the pandemic, college enrollment has cratered throughout the country. But in Virginia, the number of students is on the rebound.

National college enrollment dropped an additional 1% this year and is down 6% since before the pandemic, according to newly released data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Fewer people have chosen college because of high tuition costs and a favorable labor market.

But in Virginia, the number of students grew less than 1% this year to about 519,000, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Reasons for the state's relative success include the wealth of its residents, its still-growing high school-age population and the continued emergence of online-giant Liberty University in Lynchburg. Virginia is one of 16 states to experience growth this year.

Tom Allison of SCHEV called Virginia's 0.3% enrollment growth a "stabilization."

"We've got excellent institutions that people are clearly seeing a value in that are worth investing your time and money in," Allison said.

No Virginia college has grown in the past three years more than Liberty, which has increased its student population 16% to more than 99,000 students. The vast majority of Liberty's students attend online.

The state's wealthiest and most prestigious schools have done well, too. The College of William & Mary has grown by 9%, Virginia Tech by 5% and the University of Virginia by 2%.

Most historically Black universities are prospering, too. Virginia State University is up 8%, and Virginia Union University is up 17%. Even community colleges in Virginia, which had declined for 10 straight years, are up nearly 1% this year.

One reason Virginia colleges are doing better than most states is that they never dropped that far to begin with. Colleges in the state experienced a 1% drop in 2020, averting disaster.

Virginia residents are relatively wealthy and were economically impacted by the pandemic less than other states, Allison said.

While other states have seen contractions in their population of high school-age residents, Virginia is still growing. There were 87,000 high school grads in Virginia in 2020, the highest number ever.

The fact that Virginia's colleges operate independently likely also helped, Allison said. Each Virginia college is run by a president who answers to a board of visitors.

Each school was able to make its own pandemic-response plan. Virginia State University kept its campus closed while most other colleges reopened. Other states, such as North Carolina and California, operate their universities as a single system.

Most states haven't stabilized the way Virginia has.

"After two straight years of historically large losses, it is particularly troubling that numbers are still falling, especially among freshmen," said Doug Shapiro, executive director of the Clearinghouse.

While freshmen enrollment dropped again nationwide, the number of freshmen at Virginia colleges is up.

The ripple effects of having fewer college graduates are numerous: College graduates earn higher wages and are more likely to have health insurance. They're more likely to vote and volunteer, and they're less likely to rely on public assistance.

Some of Virginia's trends can be seen at the national level, too. The most selective schools continue to grow, while many serving low-income students have shrunk.

While Virginia as a whole is keeping its head above water, some of its schools are struggling. Radford University has lost 35% of its students since 2019. The University of Mary Washington is down 16%, and Virginia Commonwealth University has shrunk 6%.

Of the 29 private schools in the state, 19 have contracted in the past three years. Hampton University lost 33% of its students, Ferrum College lost 23%, and Bridgewater College is down19%.

Historically Black colleges and universities across the state did well this year, growing by almost 3%. Virginia State, Virginia Union and Norfolk State are up, but Hampton University is down.

At VSU, the school welcomed 1,700 freshmen and new transfers this year, the largest batch of new students in more than 30 years. Its student enrollment has grown 8% since before the pandemic to 4,700.

Donald Palm, VSU's provost, said the murder of George Floyd caused students to become more interested in social justice and more likely to consider an HBCU.

Alumni are a big part of the university's growth, he added. Alumni provide testimonials that are more valuable than any recruiting pitch from a school employee. Alumni often connect prospective students to the admissions office, they welcome VSU to attend company events, and lately they've shared a flyer on Facebook where one former student wrote: "Virginia State University is the best decision I ever made."

"They're built to do this," Palm said of the school's alumni. "They take pride in recruiting students and partnering with the university to recruit students."

Another mechanism bringing students to Virginia State is the Virginia College Affordability Network, a state-sponsored program that allows Pell-eligible students who grow up in the Chesterfield and Petersburg areas to attend at no cost.

Since the program launched in 2021, it has brought about 500 students to VSU. For those who do pay, VSU is one of the most affordable public universities in Virginia. In-state tuition, fees and room and board cost roughly $21,000 a year.

VSU hasn't set a target for future enrollment, Palm said, but 6,000 to 7,000 students are possibilities.

The question for the state is: Will its growth last?

The number of high school graduates is expected to drop starting in 2026. It's been dubbed the "enrollment cliff," but what Virginia will see is actually a steady decline.

Between 2026 and 2036, the number of high school grads is expected to drop 10%, the result of fewer births during the recession of 2007.

Universities are already readying themselves. William & Mary president Katherine Rowe told faculty this month that the university has four years to position itself for 2026.

"The actions we take now will determine our future competitiveness – our ability to attract terrific students," she said.

The question of how the enrollment cliff will affect schools is a significant one. Fewer students often means budget shortfalls, fewer employees and strained resources.

The potential drop-off is "a threat to this stabilization," Allison said.